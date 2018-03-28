Abortion Referendum date set 25th May 2018

Abortion Referendum date set: 25th May

March 28, 2018

Ireland’s latest abortion referendum – to ask voters to repeal the 1983 Eighth Amendment – will take place on Friday 25 May.

It passed its final legislative hurdle in the Seanad by a majority of 40 to 10.

Ireland’s health Minister Simon Harris was due to hold a press conference later today, effectively firing the starting pistol on an eight week campaign that many fear could be bitter and divisive, given the strength of feeling on both sides.

Fine Gael’s Senator Catherine Noone, who chaired the Oireachtas Committee which recommended repealing the eighth amendment – which calls for the unborn child to be treated equally to the mother – said: “It has been a challenging and intense process. I’m very pleased that we are finally at this stage.

“Finally, after 35 years of avoiding this deeply personal issue, the Irish people will have their say.”

