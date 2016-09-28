Thousands protest in Dublin for abortion

abortion protest dublin
24/09/2016. 5th Annual March for Choice. Pictured demonstrators at the 5th Annual March for Choice which marched through Dublin city towards Merrion Square this afternoon. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Biggest-ever Woman’s Right To Choose march

Later this month (October) Prime Minister Enda Kenny will call a citizens’ assembly to advise the government on whether a vote should be held to boost access to abortion.

Thousands of protesters marched in Dublin, and many Irish expatriates joined in demonstrations around the world, last Saturday in an attempt to put pressure on the Irish government to hold a referendum to repeal its abortion laws.

abortion protest dublin
 Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Demonstrators marched in the rain, in the biggest march of its kind ever to be held in Dublin, towards government buildings from O’Connell Street, bringing traffic to a standstill by the River Liffey as they chanted, beat drums and held placards saying “My Body, My Choice”.

A complete ban was only lifted in 2013 when terminations were allowed if a mother’s life was in danger. Last year Ireland became the first country to adopt gay marriage by popular vote.

Ministers in the Fine Gael-led minority government say the earliest date a referendum can be held would be towards the end of next year.

Abortion law in Ireland is set out in the eighth amendment of the constitution.

According to the Abortion Rights Campaign, the eighth amendment is an “archaic and dangerous law”, which “infringes on the human rights of women in Ireland and goes against international human rights norms, and denies access to basic health care, forcing over 154,000 to travel overseas to obtain an abortion since 1980”

For more information visit:
www.abortionrightscampaign.ie

The Repeal the 8th (#Repealthe8th) campaign calls for ” the repeal of the Eighth Amendment to the Irish Constitution so that full reproductive health services, including abortion, can be made available in line with best medical practice, international human rights norms and the will of the majority of people in Ireland.”

COMMENTS (0)

Sign in or create your account to join the discussion

Related News

The Week: Irish News Highlights...
0 Shares September 28, 2016 in Community, News

BILL OF RIGHTS ‘WON’T HURT...
0 Shares September 28, 2016 in News

The Long Goodbye
0 Shares September 28, 2016 in Community, News, videos

Register now to keep updated with the latest Irish news

  • Email updates
  • Competitions and give aways
  • Full access to 28 years of archives
Register

Sign up to our Newsletter to be in with a chance to win a snazzy iPad and for all the latest...

  • Email updates
  • Regular features
  • Competitions and give aways
Register