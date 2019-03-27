A boy named Drew

Phelim Drew, son of one of the most recognised Dubliners, Ronnie Drew, brings his own Songs Of The Dubliners show to The Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith this weekend (Friday 29 March).

Phelim – and his band – promise to bring their audience on a magical, intimate, musical journey through songs close to Ronnie’s heart, music and great stories.

Phelim will share his memories of growing up in a home surrounded by music and put his own twist on the collection of songs made famous by one of Ireland’s most popular raconteurs.

“Growing up, I was always struck by the electricity generated by a Dubliners concert,” says Phelim.

“Looking back, I can see that the group was made up of the individual strengths of each performer and together they were a force of nature,” he adds.

“That energy and excitement, coupled with the unbridled joy of the audience, made for a great night’s entertainment that felt more like a party in full swing, where the host and guests were in perfect harmony,” he says.

In the 10 years since Ronnie’s death, Phelim has enjoyed re-listening to his dad’s musical legacy.

The sheer wealth of material reawakened not only a sense of pride but appreciation.

“For the show at The Irish Cultural Centre, I will be singing some of the songs made famous by Ronnie, Luke, Barney, Ciaran and John, as well as other personal favourites by other artists, including The Pogues and Paul Brady, that will hopefully go towards making up a night that the audience will enjoy as much as I will.’

Phelim Drew’s show in honour of the memory of his father Ronnie Drew The Dubliners and Friends was the sell-out hit show at Dublin’s Trad Fest earlier this year.

This Friday 29 March at the Irish Cultural Centre (Hammersmith Blacks Road W6 9DT) – 020 85638232

