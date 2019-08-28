A bigger, better Ballymore Country Music Festival

For many in Ireland’s midlands the August Bank Holiday – at the beginning of the month – means the Ballymore Country Music Festival, just between Athlone and Mullingar in Westmeath.

Despite the inclement weather forecasts, fans arrived prepared for whatever the elements had to offer.

There were hay bales for seating and, this year, a bigger dance floor than in the past.

The afternoon got underway with the talented local band, The First Day Lions, and their latest release Perfume and Cider which features Shanna Cunningham.

Other support acts for the afternoon included ‘Galway Girl’ Sabrina Fallon, the increasingly popular Sina Theil, and Andy Feery.

Louisiana man Robert Mizzell was joined on stage by his young family, who were enjoying the family-friendly festival.

Dancing with the Stars finalist Cliona Hagan treated fans to a stunning performance of her best-known songs.

Father and daughter Jimmy and Claudia Buckley gave brilliant performances despite the sudden downpour -which, in any case, didn’t deter the fans who continued to sing and dance away.

As the rain fizzled out, Michael English took to the stage, followed by an energetic performance from the Johnny Brady who had the festival grounds rocking.

All of these performers were supported by the exceptionally talented Sheerin Family Band.

Then fans were delighted to welcome the ever-popular Nathan Carter and his band to the stage who treated them to a full show to bring the festival to a close.

Congratulations to festival organiser Sean Smith and his committee for a brilliant family day out and the best of Irish country music.