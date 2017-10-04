Kilburn dominate Cu Chulainns to reach senior final

October 4, 2017

CityJet Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Kilburn Gaels 7-23

Cu Chulainns 1-07

By Fiona O’Brien

at McGovern Park

Kilburn Gaels will play their first county final since they won the title in 2014 after sealing a strong championship campaign so far with a completely dominant semi-final showing against Cu Chulainns.

Best for the Gaels were Stephen Lambert and Donal Reale in the forwards and Brian Regan who completely controlled the game from centre-back.

And, although the scoreline suggests otherwise, it might have been a wholly worse result if not for the talents of Michael Murphy between the Cu Chulainns posts. Keith Kennedy set up the impressive Donal Reale for the first score, before Fergal Collins added a second from the right sideline within the first two minutes.

Eoin Scully intercepted a ball from Ciaran Reid to Reale well to set up Fionn Byrne for a brilliant score about half-way back the pitch, before Lambert pointed a free and Sean Conlon set up Reale for his second.

Lifeline

Reale, who scored another moments later, and Lambert were tearing up the Cu Chullains full-back line, but the south London team would get a lifeline as Karl Rogers did well to get on the end of a long ball in and steal a goal from Jack Barron.

Lambert would point a free once more, before Conlon did well to win a scrappy ball and set up Reale for the next, and Reid opened Kilburn’s goalscoring account just a minute later as Reale won the ball on the half-way line and passed through the centre for his full-forward to hop over Murphy’s head.

Collins would get a brilliant score from the right next, before Kennedy set up Lambert in space on the left, and Conlon added another soon afterwards.

To read the full match report pick up a copy of this week’s Irish World

KILBURN GAELS: Jack Barron, Conor Hickey, Niall Coen, Cian O’Neill, William Campion, Brian Regan, Keith Kennedy, Christopher McAlinden, Aidan O’Leary, Fergal Collins, Seamus Carey, Sean Conlon, Stephen Lambert, Ciaran Reid, Donal Reale.

CU CHULLAINNS: Michael Murphy, Hugh Kelly, Eoin Scully, John Brady, Conor O’Keefe, Gary Walsh, Jack Kennedy, Brian Mackey, Brian White, Fionn Byrne, Oisin Gately, Kyle Feehily, Sean Connaughton, Karl Rogers, Aidan Power.

You might also be interested in this story