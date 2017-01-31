€88m Euromillions winner is Irish

Ireland has produced another EuroMillions Jackpot winner, with the lucky ticket collecting a whopping €88.5 million.

The winning slip was sold in Lusk, Co. Dublin, at the Applegreen service station on the M1 northbound. The lucky winner had a match of five numbers and two stars – numbers 01, 05, 07, 17 and 23 with stars 03 and 08.

The winner has contacted the National Lottery and has 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize, which is the tenth Irish EuroMillions win.

Rumours had swirled for two days that it was a family shop in Co. Cork that sold the winning ticket for the draw to a syndicate of 34 pharmaceutical company workers. But their hopes were dashed when the National Lottery confirmed it was a Dublin agent that sold the ticket.

National Lottery Chief Executive Dermot Griffin said: “We are delighted to see another EuroMillions jackpot win in Ireland.

“EuroMillions continues to capture the imagination of our players and you never know, we could have another lucky jackpot winner tonight, with a guaranteed jackpot of €17m”.

Staff at the Applegreen petrol station said they did not know who won the jackpot.

Petrol and diesel were discounted to 88.5 cent a litre to honour the jackpot for four hours but a technical difficulty meant that all fuel was unavailable for over an hour.

Over the last 12 months alone three Irish players have scooped the jackpot – €66,188,316 in January 2016 and €23,845,087 in July 2016. This latest winner, the third highest Irish winner in EuroMillions history, is set for a €88,587,275 payout.