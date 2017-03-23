£50K Competition for Music Makers

Looking for the next big thing in music

Feargal Sharkey launches £50k competition for music makers

A new music competition, which is aiming to give a new generation of musical artists a chance to make it in the industry was launched by Feargal Sharkey on Wednesday.

The contest aims to step away from the karaoke-based trends of reality TV shows like the X Factor, by focusing on promoting new original music and songwriting. Salute Music Makers is a pioneering to create an accessible and fair opportunity for a diverse range of music makers to showcase their talents, with the opportunity to win a life-changing, no strings-attached cash prize of £50,000.

The independent competition is the brainchild of entrepreneurs Lars Bylehn, Jean- Claude Charnier, Patrick Butterfield, Minesh Patel and Michael Bylehn who have employed new wave innovator, music industry legend and ex-front man of The Undertones, Feargal Sharkey, as the face of the brand.

After success with the band, Derry native Sharkey went on to have a successful solo career but stepped away from a life on the stage to pursue a career as a record company executive with Polydor. Salute’s competition is like no other, representing the multi-cultural diversity and real face of the UK music scene. It will cover all genres and tap into and provide an opportunity to launch music careers for those who feel abandoned and disenfranchised in this era’s music industry.

Salute will fuse social media and TV and has teamed up with key media partner, Unilad, the most viewed video publisher in the world and the most engaged and popular publisher on Facebook in 2016 and carrying that trend in 2017. Initially, only 5,000 ‘Music Makers’ will be allowed to upload a recording of their music to an app via their phone, whereupon a listening phase will follow.

During this time, the Salute team, along with respected curators, will listen, rate and evaluate the applications, narrowing down the applicants to a top 100.

Rather than being engineered for entertainment, Salute bring about a shared equity scheme to the market for all unsigned writers. But simultaneously, music fans and applicants will be able to share music through social media and the app, whilst interacting with others, rating the music and building playlists.

After this stage, the top 100 will be whittled down by a public vote to a final 6 who will each receive £10,000 and participate in the Salute Finals TV show. With a different theme each week, contestants will be required to create original material to perform, moving away from the ‘karaoke’ style of current talent shows. Contestants will be in pursuit of the ‘Salute Music Maker’ title and a prize of £40,000, taking the total winnings to £50,000 – the biggest of any talent show worldwide.

Feargal Sharkey said: “British music can justifiably claim to conquer the world but that incredible success is built upon one thing, talent. In an age of television static and bewildering musical consumer choice, it is now more important than ever that we give the right, focused support and opportunity to the next generation of great British talent. Salute is set to make that happen.”