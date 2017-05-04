£5,000 make-over for your project?

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

Does your community need a helping hand?

The search is on to find the community in the UK that is most in need of a helping hand which will see a lucrative regeneration project commence.

Communities up and down the country are being asked to submit details of an area or member of their society that deserves a makeover and makes a real difference to the community; from renovating a scout hut or a playground to recognising an important unsung hero, the search is on.

The Helping Hand campaign, launched by food giants Wall’s Pastry, will see an area in one community transformed as part of a £5,000 regeneration project and is looking for nominations from the public.

The winning project will see the renovation programme take place over a period of five days by a team of ‘handy helpers’ which will see a real difference made to the local community. Nominations are now live and can be uploaded online and are to be accompanied by images of the community area that is being put forward.

Michael Holton, brand manager for Wall’s Pastry said: “There are a number of areas within every community that have a strong standing to people of all ages, however are often expensive or difficult to maintain.

“We’re keen to lend a helping hand and discover what areas could really benefit residents and make a real difference to locals by a bit of TLC. It could even be a local hero, someone who makes a difference day in day out that deserves something back.

“We’re keen to hear about a range of different projects, from big to small, a rundown cricket pavilion to a community garden that needs expert care, nominate and you could be in with a chance of seeing our handy helpers helping your community!”

New to 2017, the Helping Hand campaign will also see the winning nominee rewarded with a £500 cash prize for their project being chosen. Entries close on Monday, 17th July and will be decided by a panel of independent judges.

To get involved and submit your nomination, visit the official website at www.wallshelpinghand.co.uk

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn