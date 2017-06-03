Shane McGuigan and David Haye part company

David Haye and trainer Shane McGuigan have agreed to go their separate ways following the fighter’s defeat to Tony Bellew.

Former heavyweight world champion Haye was knocked down by Bellew in the 11th round at The O2 in March, having suffered an Achilles injury in the sixth.

The pair began working together in 2015 following Haye’s decision to come out of retirement, and recorded back-to-back victories over Mark de Mori and Arnold Gjergjaj.

A statement from Haye, 36, read: “Shane and I have come to the mutual decision that when I am ready to go back into full training camp, we will no longer be working together as boxer and coach.

“We remain good friends and will always metaphorically be in each other’s corner, but both parties agreed moving forward we weren’t right for each other.

“I remain deeply indebted to Shane for playing a pivotal role in my comeback to date. I will be forever grateful for his hard work and tutelage. I would not be in the position I am now without this.

“I wish Shane, his stable of fighters and everyone at Cyclone Promotions the best of luck in the future – they are set to have an explosive few months.”

McGuigan, the son of former Irish WBA featherweight champion Barry, tweeted the statement in full and added: “Myself & mrdavidhaye have mutually decided to part ways. I wish him all the success in his future endeavours. We remain good friends.”

Surgery

Haye had surgery on his Achilles tendon following the defeat by Bellew, and had said in a Facebook post: “I am pleased to confirm rehabilitation is going well and I will make a complete recovery.

“Whilst I am not quite in a position to be announcing my next opponent, my passion for the sport remains unwavered and desire to regain my heavyweight title is stronger than ever.”

