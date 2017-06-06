£400 for your own Game of Thrones tour

One savvy tour operator is making the most of Northern Ireland’s settings for hit show Game of Thrones by raking in hundreds from private tours.

Official figures say that the cult show pulls in 50,000 fans specifically because of Games of Thrones a year, bringing in £18 million a year.

William Kells, who runs Winterfell Tours, offers bespoke packages for really die hard fans to reenact the hit show.

His tours start from £395 for four people for visitors to visit to the Winterfell movie set at Old Castle Ward which boasts a castle and 1,000 acre sprawling demesne and partake in archery.

A tour guide shares stories while visiting 20 key film locations, and tourists also benefit from exclusive behind-the-scenes video clips, notebooks and photographs from the actual filming days.

There are several ‘Price on Application’ add-ons to the tours, including meeting an actor from the show, holding a falcon from Walder Frey’s castle, and even meeting one of the direwolves from the show.

The company has other group tours with prices starting at £35.

Kells, who is a former head of visitor services at the UK National Trust, told The Times that although Americans had been visiting for some time, there has more recently been a recent surge of Asian tourists.

The season 7 finale of Game of Thrones is set to be the longest ever, and the excitement is reaching fever-pitch as fans speculate over what will happen in season seven and now it’s been revealed that the finale will be ‘well over an hour’.

With the series at its most popular, it seems that Winterfell Tours can only grow in popularity too.

