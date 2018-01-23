£4.5m divided between a hundred Irish groups

January 23, 2018

Last year just over £4.5 million in grants from Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade was provided to 105 organisations in Britain.

Since 1984, the Irish Government has given financial support to voluntary agencies providing advice and welfare services to Irish emigrants overseas.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade working through Ireland’s Embassy Network coordinates the provision of support to communities abroad and administers the programme. The main focus for funding under the Emigrant Support Programme remains the frontline welfare service providers that support elderly Irish emigrants, and other vulnerable members of our communities worldwide.

In more recent years the programme has also recognised the importance of strong and active Irish communities more generally, funding projects which foster a sense of community, promoting vibrant networks and a sense of Irish-ness among the Irish abroad.

The Emigrant Support Programme funding year runs from 1 July – 30 June.

Grants for organisations in Britain are allocated by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade following consideration of recommendations from the Emigrant Services Advisory Committee.

Over £24 million has been provided to organisations in Britain through the ESP over the past five years.

Irish organisations in the UK awarded 2017-18 funding:

Acton Homeless Concern Emmaus House and The Damien Centre £30,000

AGEUK Hillingdon £12,500

Aisling Project, The £98,000

Ashford Place £143,000

Bell Farm Christian Centre £6,000

Benefit Advice Shop £2,000

Birmingham Irish Association £197,000

Birmingham Tradfest Ltd £3,500

Blooming Survivors £6,000

Bolton Irish Community Association Social Club Limited £5,000

Brent Adolescent Centre (Brent Centre for Young People) £18,000

Brent Irish Advisory Service £113,600

Brian Boru IDL Club £16,000

Celtic and Irish Cultural Society £11,500

Coatbridge St. Patrick’s Day Festival Committee £2,000

Connection at St-Martin-in-the-Fields, The £16,000

Conradh na Gaeilge Glaschú £34,400

Corby Young at Hearts Luncheon Club £5,500

Coventry Irish Society £60,500

Derby Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration Committee £1,000

Doncaster Irish Association £3,000

Edinburgh’s Festival of Ireland £3,000

Emerald Centre, The £50,000

Emerald Circle Club £3,500

Emerald Senior Citizens Group £3,600

Feith an Cheoil £4,500

Friends, Families and Travellers £35,000

Golden Shamrock Club £8,500

Greenwich Irish Pensioners Association £3,000

Halifax & District Irish Society £5,000

Halifax Irish Centre £2,750

Haringey Irish Cultural & Community Centre £128,000

Haslingden Davitt IDL Club £4,000

Huddersfield Irish Centre £3,500

Huddersfield Saint Patrick’s Day Parade £4,500

IIBN – Irish International Business Network £38,000

Immigrant Counselling and Psychotherapy (icap) £143,000

Innisfree Housing Association £5,000

Irish Arts Foundation £40,000

Irish Business Network Scotland 12,500

Irish Chaplaincy £220,000

Irish Club, The – Warrington £4,600

Irish Community Care £267,000

Irish Community Care (Manchester)-Advice Outreach and Support £123,638

Irish Community Services (Greenwich, Bexley & Lewisham) £198,000

Irish Cultural Centre £120,000

Irish Democratic League of Great Britain £2,500

Irish Diaspora Foundation £56,500

Irish Elderly Advice Network £97,500

Irish Film London £10,000

Irish Heritage Ltd. £6,500

Irish in Britain £388,000

Irish Literary Society £2,500

Irish Music and Dance in London (IMDL) £12,500

Irish Network Stevenage £1,000

Irish Pensioners Choir £2,000

Irish Pensioners Forum of East London £5,000

Irish Tuesday Club £7,500

Jersey Irish Society £3,500

Kilburn Irish Pensioners £1,500

Leeds Gypsy and Traveller Exchange £38,200

Leeds Irish Health and Homes £157,000

Leeds St Patrick’s Day Parade £7,000

Leicester and Leicestershire Irish Forum £25,000

Leicestershire G.A.T.E (Gypsy and Traveller Equalities) £15,000

Lewisham Irish Community Centre £50,500

Lewisham Irish Pensioners Association £4,000

Liverpool Irish Festival £10,000

London Gypsy and Traveller Unit £77,500

London Irish Centre £380,000

London Metropolitan University £19,000

Luton Irish Forum £95,500

Manchester Irish Education Group £1,200

Manchester Irish Language Group £700

Mansfield & Dukeries Irish Association £6,000

Maya Centre, The £15,000

Milton Keynes Irish Centre £10,200

Monica’s Place £56,000

New Horizon Youth Centre £35,000

NOAH Enterprise £60,000

North Wales Irish Society £4,000

Northampton Irish Support Group £45,000

Nottingham St Patricks Day Committee £5,000

Oxford Irish Society £4,500

Passage 2000 (Operating as The Passage) £35,000

Portsmouth Irish Society £1,000

Safe Start Foundation £72,000

Sandwell Irish Society £34,500

SanKTus £24,800

Sheffield Irish Association £1,750

SIFA Fireside £15,000

Solace Women’s Aid £35,000

South London Irish Association £3,500

Southwark Irish Pensioners Project £127,500

St. Finbarr’s Sporting £3,000

St. Michael’s Irish Centre £46,000

St. Patrick’s Festival Birmingham Ltd £8,000

St. Patrick’s Senior Tuesday Luncheon Club £1,000

Streetwork £20,000

Teesside Irish Society £1,400

Traveller Movement, The £120,000

Tyneside Irish Centre £14,000

Tyneside Irish Cultural Society £27,000

West Hampstead Women’s Centre £5,000

York Irish Association £3,000

Total: £4,531,338

