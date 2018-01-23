£4.5m divided between a hundred Irish groups
A pot of £4.5m divided between just over a hundred Irish groups
Last year just over £4.5 million in grants from Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade was provided to 105 organisations in Britain.
Since 1984, the Irish Government has given financial support to voluntary agencies providing advice and welfare services to Irish emigrants overseas.
The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade working through Ireland’s Embassy Network coordinates the provision of support to communities abroad and administers the programme. The main focus for funding under the Emigrant Support Programme remains the frontline welfare service providers that support elderly Irish emigrants, and other vulnerable members of our communities worldwide.
In more recent years the programme has also recognised the importance of strong and active Irish communities more generally, funding projects which foster a sense of community, promoting vibrant networks and a sense of Irish-ness among the Irish abroad.
The Emigrant Support Programme funding year runs from 1 July – 30 June.
Grants for organisations in Britain are allocated by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade following consideration of recommendations from the Emigrant Services Advisory Committee.
Over £24 million has been provided to organisations in Britain through the ESP over the past five years.
Irish organisations in the UK awarded 2017-18 funding:
Acton Homeless Concern Emmaus House and The Damien Centre £30,000
AGEUK Hillingdon £12,500
Aisling Project, The £98,000
Ashford Place £143,000
Bell Farm Christian Centre £6,000
Benefit Advice Shop £2,000
Birmingham Irish Association £197,000
Birmingham Tradfest Ltd £3,500
Blooming Survivors £6,000
Bolton Irish Community Association Social Club Limited £5,000
Brent Adolescent Centre (Brent Centre for Young People) £18,000
Brent Irish Advisory Service £113,600
Brian Boru IDL Club £16,000
Celtic and Irish Cultural Society £11,500
Coatbridge St. Patrick’s Day Festival Committee £2,000
Connection at St-Martin-in-the-Fields, The £16,000
Conradh na Gaeilge Glaschú £34,400
Corby Young at Hearts Luncheon Club £5,500
Coventry Irish Society £60,500
Derby Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration Committee £1,000
Doncaster Irish Association £3,000
Edinburgh’s Festival of Ireland £3,000
Emerald Centre, The £50,000
Emerald Circle Club £3,500
Emerald Senior Citizens Group £3,600
Feith an Cheoil £4,500
Friends, Families and Travellers £35,000
Golden Shamrock Club £8,500
Greenwich Irish Pensioners Association £3,000
Halifax & District Irish Society £5,000
Halifax Irish Centre £2,750
Haringey Irish Cultural & Community Centre £128,000
Haslingden Davitt IDL Club £4,000
Huddersfield Irish Centre £3,500
Huddersfield Saint Patrick’s Day Parade £4,500
IIBN – Irish International Business Network £38,000
Immigrant Counselling and Psychotherapy (icap) £143,000
Innisfree Housing Association £5,000
Irish Arts Foundation £40,000
Irish Business Network Scotland 12,500
Irish Chaplaincy £220,000
Irish Club, The – Warrington £4,600
Irish Community Care £267,000
Irish Community Care (Manchester)-Advice Outreach and Support £123,638
Irish Community Services (Greenwich, Bexley & Lewisham) £198,000
Irish Cultural Centre £120,000
Irish Democratic League of Great Britain £2,500
Irish Diaspora Foundation £56,500
Irish Elderly Advice Network £97,500
Irish Film London £10,000
Irish Heritage Ltd. £6,500
Irish in Britain £388,000
Irish Literary Society £2,500
Irish Music and Dance in London (IMDL) £12,500
Irish Network Stevenage £1,000
Irish Pensioners Choir £2,000
Irish Pensioners Forum of East London £5,000
Irish Tuesday Club £7,500
Jersey Irish Society £3,500
Kilburn Irish Pensioners £1,500
Leeds Gypsy and Traveller Exchange £38,200
Leeds Irish Health and Homes £157,000
Leeds St Patrick’s Day Parade £7,000
Leicester and Leicestershire Irish Forum £25,000
Leicestershire G.A.T.E (Gypsy and Traveller Equalities) £15,000
Lewisham Irish Community Centre £50,500
Lewisham Irish Pensioners Association £4,000
Liverpool Irish Festival £10,000
London Gypsy and Traveller Unit £77,500
London Irish Centre £380,000
London Metropolitan University £19,000
Luton Irish Forum £95,500
Manchester Irish Education Group £1,200
Manchester Irish Language Group £700
Mansfield & Dukeries Irish Association £6,000
Maya Centre, The £15,000
Milton Keynes Irish Centre £10,200
Monica’s Place £56,000
New Horizon Youth Centre £35,000
NOAH Enterprise £60,000
North Wales Irish Society £4,000
Northampton Irish Support Group £45,000
Nottingham St Patricks Day Committee £5,000
Oxford Irish Society £4,500
Passage 2000 (Operating as The Passage) £35,000
Portsmouth Irish Society £1,000
Safe Start Foundation £72,000
Sandwell Irish Society £34,500
SanKTus £24,800
Sheffield Irish Association £1,750
SIFA Fireside £15,000
Solace Women’s Aid £35,000
South London Irish Association £3,500
Southwark Irish Pensioners Project £127,500
St. Finbarr’s Sporting £3,000
St. Michael’s Irish Centre £46,000
St. Patrick’s Festival Birmingham Ltd £8,000
St. Patrick’s Senior Tuesday Luncheon Club £1,000
Streetwork £20,000
Teesside Irish Society £1,400
Traveller Movement, The £120,000
Tyneside Irish Centre £14,000
Tyneside Irish Cultural Society £27,000
West Hampstead Women’s Centre £5,000
York Irish Association £3,000
Total: £4,531,338
