30th Anniversary Irish World Awards Photos

Check out our gallery of photos from our 30th Anniversary Awards

The Irish World celebrated 30 years of existence on 27th Feb, 2017 at a star-studded gala event at the Novotel Hotel in Hammersmith. A number of esteemed guests, including sportspeople, musicians and community heroes, were honoured at the event.

Among the 800 attendees were friends and supporters of the paper both old and new, all elegantly turned out in their finest black tie attire.

There were plenty of shapes thrown on the dance-floor and even, for the lucky few who joined Tony Christie, up on the stage!

Pick up your copy of this week’s Irish World Newspaper for a pull-out with more of your photos!