25% Irish Ferries New Year Bonus

Irish Ferries kicks off 2017 with a new offer of 25% off self-drive travel to Ireland

Book by midnight on 13 January to save 25% on every cruise ferry crossing from the UK to Ireland, and on the majority of Dublin Swift fast-craft sailings.

The offer applies to new bookings for travel throughout the year, including school holiday dates at Easter and May half term, and peak summer holidays.

There are also savings of 25% on pre-booked Club Class seats or cabins.

With the deal, a family of four travelling to Ireland in August can save up to £154.

Special offer fares start at £160 return for a car and two adults, either from Holyhead into Dublin, or from Pembroke into Rosslare in the south-east.

www.irishferries.com