23 Irish films to screen in London

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

Why not cuddle up in the dark with some popcorn for St. Patrick’s

As part of the Mayor of London’s celebrations for St. Patrick’s Day, 23 Irish films will be screened across London venues.

Watch the trailer to get a sneak peak:

Kicking off at the London Film School in Covent Garden on St. Patrick’s Day 5-9pm, two FREE keenly selected programmes of Irish Short films [15] will screen, along with a drinks reception to mark the midway point! Films include Pebbles, Raymond, Saviour of Dublin City, Oor Wally and Little Flower.

Saturday 18th March takes a darker turn, as edgy thriller Traders [15] starring LOVE/HATE’s Killian Scott and Game of Thrones’ John Bradley screens at the Prince Charles Cinema, Leicester Sq at 7pm.

“What if it made perfect sense for ordinary people to kill each other for money? Better than slow grinding financial ruin and misery, and all done according to a strict code by consenting adults. This is Trading.” This is some dark, compelling stuff from directors Rachael Moriarty and Peter Murphy.

If you’re trying to avoid all the rugby chat, this is the best place to sit in the dark and soak up some contemporary Irish film. Tickets available from Prince Charles Cinema.

Sunday afternoon (19th March) sees a FREE screening of double academy award nominee Tomm Moore’s latest family animated feature Song of the Sea [U] at Regent Street Cinema. Followed by a shadow animation workshop for 8-11yr olds, this is the perfect next stop for families after the parade! Do note that workshop spaces will be limited so please book ahead of time at irishfilmlondon.com

Finally, when all the excitement of Trafalgar Sq comes to a close, stroll over to Leicester Sq where two adorable Cork boys will steal your hearts in the award winning and currently IFTA nominated The Young Offenders [15] at 6.30pm.

“Two teenage boys cycle 160km on stolen bikes pursued by police to find a missing bale of cocaine worth 7 million euro.” Tickets available from Prince Charles Cinema.

The St. Patrick’s Film Festival London is programmed and coordinated by Irish Film London, in association with the Mayor of London. For more on the Mayor of London’s St. Patrick’s Festival visit www.london.gov.uk/events

17-19 March | London Film School | Prince Charles Cinema | Regent St Cinema

www.irishfilmlondon.com