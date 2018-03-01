Manchester St Patrick’s Day Festival and Celebrations

March 1, 2018

Manchester will once again turn green as it goes all out to celebrate this year’s St Patrick’s Day. The city will host two weeks of events as it celebrates 23 years of the Manchester Irish Festival (2-18 March) and 28 years of the Manchester St Patrick’s Parade (11 March) itself.

MANCHESTER IRISH FESTIVAL EVENTS 2018

THURSDAY 8 MARCH

Opening of the Manchester Irish Festival Market| 12pm – 6pm

The four day Manchester Irish Festival Market will be officially opened at 12 noon next Thursday. The market is the highlight of the two week long Festival, selling all your favourite Irish goods and produce at the heart of the city of Manchester. Open 12pm – 6pm. The Market will be open Friday 9 March – Sunday 11 March, 9am – 6pm.

Albert Square, Manchester, M60 2LA

Charity Night| 12pm – LATE

In aid of St Ann’s Hospice and Rainbow Trust. All proceeds and donations will go equally to the two charities. Live music throughout the day. Open 12pm – Late.

O’Driscolls Irish Bar, Albert Square, Manchester, M60 2LA

FRIDAY 9 MARCH

The Manchester Irish Festival Official Launch Night 6pm at the Irish World Heritage Centre. The best of Ireland and Manchester’s Irish community’s music, dance, and literature.

Manchester Town Hall.

SATURDAY 10 MARCH

All Day Live Music and NatWest 6 Nations| 12pm – LATE

Live music from 12 noon with Green Hot Clover, The Scattering and The Joe Keegan Band. NatWest 6 Nations live on the biggest screen in Manchester from 2pm – Ireland v Scotland and England v France. Free.

O’Driscolls Irish Bar, Albert Square, Manchester, M60 2LA

SUNDAY 11 MARCH

Gaelic Mass and St Patrick’s Parade | 10am at the IWHC.

The St Patrick’s Parade will leave the Centre at 12 noon and make its way to Albert Square for 1pm. Irish World Heritage Centre, 1 Irish Town Way, Cheetham Hill, M8 0AE O’Driscolls Parade Party 11am – LATE Live music all day with Joe Keegan, Green Hot Clover, Dara Woods, Chulainn, The Scattering and The Joe Keegan Band. Free.

O’Driscolls Irish Bar, Albert Square, Manchester, M60 2LA

WEDNESDAY 14 MARCH

Trad Night | 12 noon – LATE

The Irish Association in Manchester and local Irish Culture groups will hold the third annual trad night at O’Driscolls. A night of traditional music, dance, song, comedy and story telling. Everyone welcome to participate, or be entertained by the talent in the marquee. Free.

O’Driscolls Irish Bar, Albert Square, Manchester, M60 2LA

THURSDAY 15 MARCH

Trade Night | 12 noon – LATE

A networking night for all those involved in the building and civil engineering industry sponsored by Buckhurst Plant Hire. A chance to meet plant suppliers, the leading plant hire company in Manchester and other contractors and a night of music and entertainment. Everyone welcome. Live music from Matt & Donal, the Scattering and the Joe Keegan Band. Adm Free.

O’Driscolls Irish Bar, Albert Square, Manchester, M60 2LA

FRIDAY 16 MARCH

PRE ST PATRICK’S DAY PARTY | 12 noon – LATE

Live music from 5pm with Whiskey in the Jar, the Scattering and The Joe Keegan Band. Adm Free.

O’Driscolls Irish Bar, Albert Square, Manchester, M60 2LA

SATURDAY 17 MARCH

St Patrick’s Day at O’Driscolls| 11am – LATE

Live music from 11am with Culaain, Green Hot Clover, Dara Woods, the Scattering and the Joe Keegan Band. NatWest 6 Nations live on the big screen – ENGLAND v IRELAND from 2pm. Adm Free.

Albert Square, Manchester, M60 2LA

SUNDAY 18 MARCH

Charity Night in aid of Irish Community Care Manchester | 6pm – LATE

All proceeds and donations will go to Irish Community Care. Live music throughout the day. Open 12pm – Late.

O’Driscolls Irish Bar, Albert Square, Manchester, M60 2LA Thursday 8th March

OTHER EVENTS AROUND MANCHESTER

THURSDAY 8 MARCH

Safe Be Your Storyteller 7.30pm

Manchester Irish Writers present an evening of new poetry and prose based on the myth, legend and folklore of Ireland.” with musical interludes by St Wilfrid’s musicians.Adm £5 ( £3 concs). Pay at the door.

Irish World Heritage Centre, 1 Irish Town Way, Cheetham Hill, Manchester M8 0AE

Electric Generations Exhibition Opening and Symposium | 4pm – 7pm

Electric Generations explores the themes of fear, functionality, and freedom in how electricity was received and understood by different generations and communities across Ireland and the diaspora groups settling in England during the twentieth century, from those who encountered electricity for the very first time to those who were taking it for granted by the second half of the century. Featuring previously unseen archival material from the Electricity Supply Board and the Institution of Engineering and Technology, as well as early electrical appliances produced by Manchester company Pifco.

Irish World Heritage Centre, 1 Irish Town Way, Cheetham Hill, Manchester, M8 0AE

Teanga Unchained – a bilingual Irish/English open mic night 8pm Bring your poems, stories and monologues. Get a slot. Read aloud. Discuss with the audience. Bask in the applause. Free entry. Further details from Pat McGuinness on 0161 225 064 and at www.milg.org.uk.

Chorlton Irish Club, 17 High Lane, Chorlton, Manchester, M21 9DJ

FRIDAY 9 MARCH

The Kings of Connaught | 8pm

The Kings of Connaught will perform at the Irish World Heritage Centre on Friday 9th March, bringing the tradition of Irish music from the west of Ireland to Manchester. Thhe group features Liam O’Grady, Mark Costello, Macdara Connolly, Thomas Ryan and Michael Tully. Doors will open at 8pm for a 9pm start. The group will launch the Manchester Irish Festival at the IWHC before the concert starts. Tickets £12

Irish World Heritage Centre, 1 Irish Town Way, Cheetham Hill, Manchester, M8 0AE

SATURDAY 10 MARCH

Irish Language Taster Sessions | 1.30pm

Call in for a free introductory Irish language lesson.Two sessions: 1.45 until 2.30 p.m. and 3.00 until 3.45 p.m. Absolute beginners and those returning to the language are all welcome. Free entry. Further details from Pat McGuinness on 0161 225 064 and at www.milg.org.uk

Friends Meeting House, 6 Mount Street, Manchester, M2 5NS (next to the Town Hall)

Sean Wilson and Tony Mac | 8pm

Tickets: £8. Irish World Heritage Centre, 1 Irish Town Way, Cheetham Hill, Manchester, M8 0AE

Claire Mooney and the Moving House Band | 8pm

Irish singer-songwriter and Levenshulme resident Claire Mooney will celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day and the Centenary of Women’s right to vote, with a special gig in Levenshulme to start the Manchester Irish Festival St Patrick’s Parade weekend at the newly launched ‘Cedar Music Venue’ which is situated on the first floor of the award winning Fred’s Ale House. Clare will joined by the ‘Moving House’ band which features the ever popular Irish flute player ‘John Gibson’ and guest musicians. Feel free to bring along your instruments if you fancy joining in the ‘House Band’ which is always a highlight of her concerts. Tickets £5 in advance available from the venue or online. Fred’s Ale House, 843 Stockport Road, Levenshulme, Manchester, M19 3PW

John McNicholl and his band | English Martyrs Parish Centre, Alexandra Rd South, Manchester, M168GF 7.00 pm

SUNDAY 11 MARCH

Mother’s Day Carvery and St Patrick’s Parade Party

Irish World Heritage Centre, 1 Irish Town Way, Cheetham Hill, Manchester, M8 0AE Booking essential Call us on 0161-205-4007 or email office@iwhc.com We are also holding our first ever St Patrick’s Outdoor Music Festival with a variety of DJs, singers and bands, a funfair and food and drink stalls from 12noon. Adm £2.50 ( £5.00 for a family of 2 adults, 2 children).

St Patricks Ceili | 1.30pm

Join the St Patrick’s Ceili in the Ulster Gallery after the Parade has left the Centre.

Irish World Heritage Centre, 1 Irish Town Way, Cheetham Hill, Manchester, M8 0AE

THURSDAY 15 MARCH

Kíla 7pm

From the mardi-gras excitement of ten thousand people at the Rio Loco Festival in Toulouse to two hundred people at the Bloomsday celebrations in Tinahely’s Courthouse, Kíla have been bringing their ‘energetic, creative and wildly exuberant music’ to summer festivals all around Europe. We are delighted to have Kíla preforming at the Irish World Heritage Centre on Thursday 15 March during the Irish Festival. Admission £15.00

Irish World Heritage Centre, 1 Irish Town Way, Cheetham Hill, Manchester, M8 0AE

SATURDAY 17 MARCH

St Patrick’s Day at the IWHC 10am – Late.

Start the day with a full Irish Breakfast from 10am, pre-booking is essential, followed by live music in the lounge with Whiskey in the Jar and Irish Trio. Free admission. Live on the big screen in Munster Hall from 2pm: England v Ireland in the NatWest 6 Nations. Also our first ever St Patrick’s Outdoor Music Festival with a variety of DJs, singers and bands, a funfair and food and drink stalls from 12 noon. Adm £2.50 or £5 for a family of two adults and two children.