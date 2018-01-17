Irish language conference in London

January 17, 2018

The University of Liverpool’s London Campus will next week hold a special conference on the Irish language as it is taught in this country.

It will be entitled The Irish Language: Practices, Networks, Futures Seminar, supported by An Roinn Ealaíon, Oidhreachta, Gnóthaí Réigiúnacha, Tuaithe agus Gaeltachta / Department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs.

The special guest speaker will be the Irish government’s chief whip, former Diasora Minister Joe McHugh who is also junior Minister for Culture, Heritage and Gaeltacht Affairs.

The Friday seminar will bring together speakers from the three main Irish language centres in Britain (the University of Liverpool in London, the University of Sheffield and University of Cambridge), supported by the Department of Culture, Heritage and Gaeltacht Affairs and other specialists from Ireland and Britain.

Its purpose is to explore practice of teaching the Irish language, literature and other cultural forms today in the UK, Ireland and other European contexts. It will examine the networks that exist, if any, to support Irish language learners, teachers and cultural groups and the extent to which Irish or Celtic languages literature are taught at UK universities.

It will also examine new practices and technologies in language teaching being used today and in the future.

Joe McHugh TD is Government Chief Whip and Minister of State at the Department of Culture with responsibility for Gaeilge, Gaeltacht and the Islands. He previously served as Minister of State for the Diaspora and International Development. He was previously appointed as Co-Chairperson of the British Irish Parliamentary Assembly in July 2011.

In July 2012 Deputy McHugh was elected as Chairperson of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement. Deputy McHugh was re-elected to Dáil Éireann as a Fine Gael TD for Donegal North-East in February 2011.

The conference takes place on Friday 26th and Saturday 27th January at University of Liverpool in London, 33 Finsbury Square, EC2A 1AG. Places are free, but must be pre-registered.

Register here: www.eventbrite.com

Participants:

Professor Angela Bourke is Emerita Professor of Irish Language Studies at University College, Dublin, and a Member of the Royal Irish Academy. She writes in Irish and English, being the author of several books on folklore, history, biography and is an Irish Times Literature Prize winner (2000). Her publications include: Caoineadh na dTri Muire (1983), The Burning of Bridget Cleary (1999), Maeve Brennan of the New Yorker (2004), the short-story collection By Salt Water (1996) and she was an editor of the Field Day Anthology of Irish Writing, Vol IV, V (2002).

Ms Mairéad Ní Cheoinín (TG4) is a native speaker from Carna who has worked in Ireland and Spain but has recently returned to London. She presented on Song of Granite at the IFFL festival and ran a PopUp Gaeltacht. A member of the Board of TG4, she is interested in the development of Irish language commissioning for television and film, particular for diaspora audiences, as well as formation of local, urban Irish language social groups.

Dr Kaarina Hollo (Sheffield) is a graduate from and former lecturer at Harvard. She is a Lecturer in Irish at the University of Sheffield, where she collaborates with the local Irish community group to run Irish language classes. Her academic research focuses on the literary culture of early medieval Ireland, looking at the relationship between the reading and interpretation of scriptural texts/liturgy and the composition of prose narrative.

Dr Margo Griffin-Wilson (Cambridge) is a Teaching Associate in Modern Irish at the Department of Anglo- Saxon Norse and Celtic. Her research is on Modern Irish language and literature and she has reviewed in Béaloideas. She teaches Irish language at Cambridge.

Tugann seimineár na hAoine cainteoirí ó na trí ionad Gaeilge sa Bhreatain le chéile (ag ollscoileanna i Learpholl/Londain, Sheffield agus Cambridge) le tacaíocht ón Roinn Cultúir, Oidhreachta agus Gnóthaí Gaeltachta mar aon le speisialtóirí eile ó Éirinn agus ón Bhreatain.

Is í an aidhm atá ag an seimineár ná plé a dhéanamh ar chleachtas teagaisc na Gaeilge, na litríochta agus na bhfoirmeacha cultúrtha eile atá inniu ann sa Ríocht Aontaithe, in Éirinn agus i gcomhthéacsanna Eorpacha eile.

Cad iad na líonraí atá ann chun tacú le foghlaimeoirí, múinteoirí agus grúpaí cultúrtha Gaeilge? Cé chomh mór is atá an Ghaeilge nó litríocht na dteangacha Ceilteacha eile i gcuraclaim in ollscoileanna sa Ríocht Aontaithe? Cad atá amach romhainn? Cad iad na cleachtais agus na teicneolaíochtaí nua i dteagasc teanga atá á n-úsáid inniu nó a d’fhéadfadh a bheith sa todhchaí?

