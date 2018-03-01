Irish Cultural Centre Hammersmith St. Patrick’s Celebrations

March 1, 2018

Hammersmith will be buzzing with activity this St. Patrick’s Weekend, as music, dance, film and literature come together!

Thursday 8 March

The Secret Scripture will be shown by the Film Club which meets once a month at The Irish Cultural Centre, a friendly group, led by Steve Martin, and welcomes anyone interested in Irish films. Starts 7.00pm, tickets £7.

Thursday 15 March

An Irish Writers Night in collaboration with London Writers’ Eclective.

A Novel Affair

Four Irish novelists read from and discuss their work as part of St Patrick’s Festival at the ICC

Martina Evans, Paul McVeigh, Alan McMonagle and Aoibheann McCann read from published work and preview soon to be published work, followed by a panel discussion on the novel, the short story, and getting published in 2018 and beyond. Chaired by Conor Montague.

Friday 16 March

The Irish Jam Presents “An oíche eile”, a night of alternative music on St. Patrick’s Eve performed by a wonderful collection of exciting Irish artists: Delorentos, Pillow Queens, Video Blue and Tayne.

Perfect for heading to after work on the Friday in the lead up to the weekend’s festivities.

Check out more info here:

Saturday 17 March

A St. Patrick’s Tea Dance during the day from 1.30pm – 4.30pm with music from Declan Gaynor. Admission is £5 and tickets are on sale from the centre or online.

That evening Hungry Grass will be leading the party.

The Master of Ceremonies on the night will be Racker Donnelly and there will be support from Luke Coughlan.

