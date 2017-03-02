Birmingham & UK wide St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

Birmingham’s St Patrick’s Day organisers have promised that the celebrations in 2017 will be bigger and better than ever. With the entertainment space around the parade set to double, revellers will be treated to some of the finest Irish fun the city has to offer.

The parade kicks off at 10am on 12 March, with two stages providing a mix of traditional Irish music and up and coming acts from Birmingham. Organisers have pushed for a family friendly event with workshops, a petting zoo and a funfair all on hand to ensure that everyone stays entertained.

Anne Tighe, Chair of the Organising Committee, said: “Despite the funding cuts to our beloved parade, this year we are committed to increasing the offering and entertainment available, and make the day even more memorable for the whole community.

“We’ve got some fantastic entertainment in store for everyone regardless of your age, including some incredible musicians, delicious street food and lots to keep the little ones happy, too.”

This year also sees the introduction of a fun run – the Emerald Mile – where 250 participants will set off from South and City College and complete the two-mile course for charity. A prize for the best fancy dress outfit and the opportunity for the crowds to cheer on the runners will bring even more fun to the day.

“The Emerald Mile will be a great way to begin the celebrations on Parade Day early, and will help raise vital funds for the parade whilst having plenty of fun,” Ms Tighe said. “We hope lots of people will get involved with the Fun Run, whether it is signing up to take part or through sponsoring generously.”

• For more information, visit www.stpatricksbirmingham.com

Launch Night – 3 March

Hosted at the Holiday Inn, the official civic reception for this year’s festival will feature a three course meal, Irish dancing and live music from Reel Note. Tickets cost £20 and can be bought from stpatricksbirmingham.com/product/launch

The Reel – 4 March

The Reel, held by Birmingham Indoor Markets, will showcase local Irish music and dance and give attendees the chance to look at the brochures for this year’s parade.

Parade Day – 12 March

It’s the big one. Tens of thousands of onlookers will be out in force to celebrate St Patrick’s Day and the contribution of the Irish community to Birmingham. The Emerald Village will be a hotbed of family entertainment while there’ll be the chance to cheer on the participants of the Emerald Mile fun run.

Fundraiser – 24 March

The official fundraiser at Hennessey’s Bar will feature entertainment from local Irish bands such as The Hurling Boys, Reel Note, The Father Teds, Lampa, Cairde and Pat Breslin. It’s a chance for people to show their support as all money raised goes back into the festival.

Tickets are available at stpatricksbirmingham.com/product/fundraiser

St. Patrick’s Day around the UK!

Derby

All-day celebrations are taking place throughout the city on 11 March, with a Mass, reception, parade and ball to look forward to.

Leicester

The Leicester St. Patrick’s Day Parade, run by the city’s Emerald Centre, leaves from Holy Cross Church at noon on 12 March. There will be a special Mass held beforehand at 11am.

Leeds

St Patrick’s Day Parade and celebrations will be held in Millennium Square from 10.30am onwards on 12 March. The launch and social night is scheduled for two days before at the Tara Suite in the Leeds Irish Centre at 8pm. Those who want more entertainment can head to Headingley on 17 March for a Leeds Rhinos’ Irish night. For more information, visit www.theleedsirishcentre.co.uk

Leamington Spa

The St Patrick’s Irish Club in Leamington Spa will be hosting a lunch event on 14 March. There will also be St Patrick’s Day celebrations at the venue on 17 March.

Nottingham

Nottingham will be twinned with County Fermanagh for this year’s St Patrick’s Day, with a parade through the city on 17 March. There will also be a number of events being held throughout the week leading up to the day.

Milton Keynes

A parade in the town put on by Milton Keynes Irish Centre will get under way at 1.30pm on 18 March.

Jersey

A number of events are scheduled across St Patrick’s weekend, with a black tie ball at L’Horizon Hotel, St Brelade, expected to be a particular highlight. The evening starts at 7pm on 18 March, with tickets available until 6 March through Jersey Irish Society.

Luton

St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Luton are taking place on 19 March, with the day set to provide something for everyone. Mick Flavin, Shane Owens, Bible Code Sundays and Jim Carway are set to perform, while revellers can tuck into some traditional produce from the Irish market. The parade starts at Hitchin Road car park at 11am, coming to an end on Upper George Street.

For more information visit www.lutonirishforum.org