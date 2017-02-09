Beauty: Skin you’re in

Teresa Howard looks at facial trends

The best way to brighten dull winter skin is to have a facial. It will cleanse, tone and hydrate your skin and improve circulation, resulting in a youthful glow.

My personal favourite is a lymphatic facial, where a massage encourages all the toxins in our face to travel to our lymph nodes, which then carries the waste out of the body, and even leaves you looking 10lb lighter! if you are unsure which facial includes lymphatic massage, you can always enquire at the salon.

If you can’t make it to a spa these amazing potions are nothing short of wondrous:

Superdrug: Naturally Radiant Glycolic Overnight Peel, £5.99

With an energising infusion of kiwi and mulberry extracts, as well as glycolic acid, and powerful alpha hydroxy (aha), the refreshing gel formula refines the skin’s surface, providing a brighter, more radiant complexion. after four weeks the skin is more refined and skin tone more even.

Egyptian Magic Cream, £29

This legendary cream, created for Queen cleopatra 2,500 years ago, has a multitude of uses; it can tame hair frizz, eradicate dry skin, smooth and sooth chapped lips, moisturise your face or work as a makeup primer. to use just take a small amount and warm up in the palms of your hands before applying to your face, body, hair ends or scalp, if you want to use it as a mask.

Fenjal Classic Creme Bath Oil 125ml £7.50

This truly is the most indulgent bath oil, without the price tag. the pure plant oil completely disperses in water to form a fine blend of natural, caring elements to nourish your skin with the valuable oils that everyday life steals away.