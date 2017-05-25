The lure of ‘lovely Leitrim’

From the Shannon Blueway to adventure races across stunning landscape, Leitrim has much to offer

Leitrim it ready to welcome visitors to a variety of holiday experiences in 2017. Enjoy lively traditional music sessions; soak up the culture and heritage of Leitrim’s Historical sites or experience peace and tranquillity by a lake’s edge.

The county has been home to many from the literary world including John Mc-Gahern, Booker Prize Winner DCB Pierre and served as a muse for WB Yeats in his famous poem ‘The Stolen Child’.

The county is steeped in history, heritage and historical sites. Places of interest such as Parke’s Castle, The Costello Chapel and Glenview Museum tell the story of the county’s development down through the ages. There are numerous lakes, rivers and canals, also easy access to the dramatic waves of the Atlantic Ocean.

The longest River in Ireland, the Shannon and Europe’s longest navigable inland waterway the Shannon- Erne Waterway both flow through the county offering great cruising opportunities. and whether you enjoy paddling, walking or cycling the Shannon Blueway, a series of trails both on and off the waterway, will make your vacation in Leitrim stay in your memory forever.

Leitrim is renowned for its traditional music and there are sessions held all year round in many of the traditional Irish pubs in towns and villages across the county. Country Music is also popular. The following will have special resonance for those in search of “the pure drop” whether it is Irish Trad or Country & Western.

2-6 June

Cowboys & Heroes

This Americana and Country Music Festival is coming to Drumcoura City, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. This truly unique festival is set in the idyllic back drop of Drumcoura Lake with a Western Saloon and the largest indoor arena in the region. The festival features some of the best Country and Bluegrass musicians in the business.

The programme also includes a number of Irish world Award winners including Nathan Carter, Lisa McHugh. Shauna McStravock and Robert Mizzell. There’s something for everyone with a children’s play area, an American Car show, Western Horse Demonstrations, Line Dancing and much more.

For inquiries call 00353 71 964 5781.

9-11 June

John McKenna Traditional Music Festival

2017 sees the holding of the 22nd annual John McKenna festival which will take place in Drumkeeran. The programme of events will include competitions, concert, workshops and much more.

John McKenna (January 6, 1880 – November 26, 1947) Legendary flute player John McKenna emigrated to New York, in 1909 where he made many recordings of his music. John McKenna was responsible for reintroducing Leitrim tunes such as “Lucky in Love”, “The Sailor and the Rock” and the “Happy Days of Youth”.

His legacy of recordings has influenced De Dannan, Frankie Gavin and Matt Molloy. A monument to McKenna was erected in Tarmon in 1980. Shortly afterwards the John McKenna Music Festival was instituted, which takes place every year in Drumkeeran.

Before he emigrated John McKenna worked in the Arigna Mines. On Sunday 11 June, there will be a special musical gathering exploring music, stories and songs associated with the mining industries, in the company of Jim Bainbridge and friends, featuring contributions from musicians, singers from the locality as well as from further afield.

Venue: Arigna Visitor Centre, 3pm

www.johnmckenna.ie

15-22 July

Joe Mooney Summer School

Every July Drumshanbo plays host to the award winning Joe Mooney Summer School. This is a week long traditional festival of Irish music, song and dance named after the man who did so much to promote the cause of Leitrim and his beloved town. There are classes for adults and children aged six or over and of all abilities. Drumshanbo is a small picturesque town which takes its name from the Irish, Druim-Sean-Bhoth or “Ridge of the old huts”.

The legends of the Tuatha de Danann recall the arrival of these magical people in a swirling mist on the nearby Sliabh an Iarainn mountain. They brought with them three musicians, Ceol, Binn and Téidbhinn – music, melody and harmony, whose legacy still remains.

In addition to the daily classes there is also a programme of events throughout the week, including workshops, concerts and ceilithe. There are also set dancing sessions at various locations around the town.

For more information visit www.joemooneysummerschool.com

Leitrim is open for Business

Irish professionals emigrated to the UK during global downturn in the early noughties. Many hope to return especially those with young families with school-age children who value the high quality education, good housing and lifestyle opportunities. The Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Leitrim was established in 2014 as part of a nationwide network of LEOs. For those wishing to set up a new business this would be a very important first point of contact.

Business information, advisory services and enterprise support is offered. LEO delivers high-quality training for those wishing to start their Owner Managed company with mentoring on Marketing, Sales, Financial Management, Strategy and Business Planning.

There are also opportunities to attend key enterprise and networking events. Entrepreneurship and education in the local community is promoted.

• For further information and to access online information about the supports and services Tel: 00 353 71 9650420 www.localenterprise.ie/Leitrim