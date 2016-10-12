All-Star GAA football and hurling nominations

This year’s 2016 All-Star football and hurling nominations are out, as announced by GAA, GPA and Opel

Recent All-Ireland finalists Dublin and Mayo received 11 nominations each, while in the hurlers of Kilkenny and Tipperary received a total of 23 between them.

Football Nominations

Dublin and Mayo top the poll after a selection meeting in Croke Park yesterday agreed on the distinguished group of 45 names who will form the shortlist for this year’s prestigious awards. Dublin’s back-to-back winning captain Stephen Cluxton is nominated having missed out last year when the Dubs also received 11 nominations.

Mayo’s David Clarke is also nominated for the goalkeeping All-Star position with the defeated All-Ireland finalists achieving the feat of having six defenders listed among the nominees.

Elsewhere, Clare midfielder Gary Brennan is rewarded for his prominent role in the Banner’s march to the All-Ireland quarter finals by being included in the competitive six-man shortlist for a midfield award. He is Clare’s first footballer to be nominated for an All-Star since 1997 when defender Frankie Griffin and forward Martin Daly were nominated.

In all, there are eight counties listed with the following breakdown: Dublin 11; Mayo 11; Tyrone 6; Tipperary 5; Kerry 4; Galway 4; Donegal 3; Clare 1. The nominees for the Player of the Year have also been decided with Mayo’s Lee Keegan joining Dublin’s Brian Fenton and Ciarán Kilkenny on the three-man list of nominees. Young Player of the Year will be decided between Mayo’s Diarmuid O’Connor and Tipperary’s Josh Keane and Jimmy Feehan.

Hurling Nominations

All-Ireland and Munster champions Tipperary boast a 15- strong list of contenders. The strong number of Premier County nominees is a testament to the form enjoyed by Michael Ryan’s team this summer and their success in dethroning Liam Mac Carthy holders Kilkenny.

Their representation is an increase on the 2015 list which saw Tipp receive 7 nominations and betters their haul of 2010 when they previously won the All- Ireland crown and received 14 nominations that season.

As in football, there are eight different counties represented on the distinguished list of 45 players who have been chosen, and from which the prestigious final 15 will be announced live at a banquet in Dublin’s Convention Centre on Friday, November 4.

The breakdown of nominees is as follows: Tipperary (15); Waterford (9); Kilkenny (8); Galway (6); Clare (3); Wexford (2); Limerick (1), Cork (1).

The short list for this year’s Player of the Year awards has also been decided. These awards are voted on exclusively by the playing body themselves and the short list for Player of the Year features Waterford’s Austin Gleeson alongside Tipperary’s Pádraic Maher and Séamus Callanan. The candidates for Young Player of the Year are Tipperary’s Ronan Maher and Waterford’s Austin Gleeson and Shane Bennett.

The GAA GPA Opel All-Star teams will be selected next month by a panel of national Gaelic Games Correspondents. The Players of the Year awards will be voted upon by the players themselves.

The awards will be presented at a special banquet in Dublin’s Convention Centre on Friday, November 4, 2016.

FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

1. Brian Fenton (Dublin)

2. Lee Keegan (Mayo)

3. Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin)

YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

1. Diarmuid O’Connor (Mayo)

2. Josh Keane (Tipperary)

3. Jimmy Feehan (Tipperary)

GOALKEEPERS

1. Evan Comerford (Tipperary)

2. Stephen Cluxton (Dublin)

3. David Clarke (Mayo)

DEFENDERS

1. Jonny Cooper (Dublin)

2. Brendan Harrison (Mayo)

3. Keith Higgins (Mayo)

4. Cian O’Sullivan (Dublin)

5. Lee Keegan (Mayo)

6. Colm Boyle (Mayo)

7. Philly McMahon (Dublin)

8. Ryan McHugh (Donegal)

9. Cathal McCarron (Tyrone)

10. John Small (Dublin)

11. Patrick Durcan (Mayo)

12. Shane Enright (Kerry)

13. Declan Kyne (Galway)

14. James McCarthy (Dublin)

15. Kevin McLoughlin (Mayo)

16. Paddy McGrath (Donegal)

17. Robbie Kiely (Tipperary)

18. Killian Young (Kerry)

MIDFIELDERS

1. Brian Fenton (Dublin)

2. Peter Acheson (Tipperary)

3. Matthew Donnelly (Tyrone)

4. Gary Brennan (Clare)

5. Paul Conroy (Galway)

6. Colm Cavanagh (Tyrone)

FORWARDS

1. Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin)

2. Diarmuid Connolly (Dublin)

3. Dean Rock (Dublin)

4. Kevin McManamon (Dublin)

5. Paul Geaney (Kerry)

6. Michael Quinlivan (Tipperary)

7. Andy Moran (Mayo)

8. Conor Sweeney (Tipperary)

9. Aidan O’Shea (Mayo)

10. Paul Murphy (Kerry)

11. Cillian O’Connor (Mayo)

12. Damien Comer (Galway)

13. Diarmuid O’Connor (Mayo)

14. Peter Harte (Tyrone)

15. Danny Cummins (Galway)

16. Patrick McBrearty (Donegal)

17. Seán Cavanagh (Tyrone)

HURLER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

1. Austin Gleeson (Waterford)

2. Pádraic Maher (Tipperary)

3. Séamus Callanan (Tipperary)

YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

1. Ronan Maher (Tipperary)

2. Austin Gleeson (Waterford)

3. Shane Bennett (Waterford)

GOALKEEPERS

1. Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny)

2. Darren Gleeson (Tipperary)

3. Colm Callanan (Galway)

DEFENDERS

1. Cathal Barrett (Tipperary)

2. James Barry (Tipperary)

3. Daithí Burke (Galway)

4. Tadhg de Búrca (Waterford)

5. Shane Fives (Waterford)

6. Pádraic Maher (Tipperary)

7. Ronan Maher (Tipperary)

8. Paul Murphy (Kilkenny)

9. Pádraig Walsh (Kilkenny)

10. Cillian Buckley (Kilkenny)

11. Michael Cahill (Tipperary)

12. Séamus Kennedy (Tipperary)

13. Diarmuid Byrnes (Limerick)

14. Noel Connors (Waterford)

15. Philip Mahony (Waterford)

16. Cian Dillon (Clare)

17. Pádraig Mannion (Galway)

18. Matthew O’Hanlon (Wexford)

MIDFIELDERS

1. Jamie Barron (Waterford)

2. David Burke (Galway)

3. Michael Breen (Tipperary)

4. Conor Fogarty (Kilkenny)

5. Brendan Maher (Tipperary)

6. Kevin Moran (Waterford)

FORWARDS

1. Séamus Callanan (Tipperary)

2. Austin Gleeson (Waterford)

3. Richie Hogan (Kilkenny)

4. Patrick Maher (Tipperary)

5. Pauric Mahony (Waterford)

6. John McGrath (Tipperary)

7. Noel McGrath (Tipperary)

8. John O’Dwyer (Tipperary)

9. Walter Walsh (Kilkenny)

10. Conor Cooney (Galway)

11. Tony Kelly (Clare)

12. Dan McCormack (Tipperary)

13. Joe Canning (Galway)

14. TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

15. Michael Walsh (Waterford)

16. Lee Chin (Wexford)

17. Colm Galvin (Clare)

18. Alan Cadogan (Cork)