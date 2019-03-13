1969 London champions: Can you name them?

03/13/2019

In tribute to the late Frank Flanagan, who passed away on 4 March, we’re publishing a photo of the 1969 London senior football champions, Garryowen, and we’re setting our readers the challenge of naming the team.

A proud Mayoman from Crossmolina, as well as a big Tottenham Hotspur supporter, Frank (front row, far left) was a distinguished and long-serving officer with the Garryowen club.

Frank was a well-respected and prominent figure in London GAA circles for many years.

You might also be interested in this article