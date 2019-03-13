1969 London champions: Can you name them?
03/13/2019
In tribute to the late Frank Flanagan, who passed away on 4 March, we’re publishing a photo of the 1969 London senior football champions, Garryowen, and we’re setting our readers the challenge of naming the team.
A proud Mayoman from Crossmolina, as well as a big Tottenham Hotspur supporter, Frank (front row, far left) was a distinguished and long-serving officer with the Garryowen club.
Frank was a well-respected and prominent figure in London GAA circles for many years.
You might also be interested in this article
Joe Deacy’s father calls Mayo Council ‘disingenuous to the truth’