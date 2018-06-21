Council scuppers The Good Ship flats redevelopment

A dormant pub in Kilburn at which Adele, Kate Nash and The XX all started out has been saved as a music and comedy venue after plans for its redevelopment were rejected by Brent Council.

KHR Properties Ltd applied to demolish the Good Ship pub on Kilburn High Road and replace it with a four storey building of nine flats. Concerns about the permanent loss of the pub and venue and the quality of the proposed homes led Brent Council to refuse the application.

The council has development policies which protect pubs and which require ensuring all reasonable efforts are made to preserve a pub and other community uses are explored before redevelopment can take place.

The decision comes a month after Brent Council also threw out plans by a developer to demolish The Queensbury Pub in Walm Lane, Willesden.

Cllr Shama Tatler, Brent Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Highways and Planning, said: “When many pubs and live music venues across the capital are closing down, this decision goes to show that we are serious about protecting pubs and ensuring a vibrant night-time economy in Brent.

“Before its closure, the Good Ship had its issues, but so long as the pub is physically there, there’s no reason why under new management, The Good Ship can’t sail on.

“I’d love to see it reopen once again as a great place to catch live music, comedy and other cultural activities, as it did for so many years and endeared itself to so many people.”

Rejecting the application Brent Council said: “The proposal would result in the loss of a public house without adequate replacement or justification. The proposed residential units would also offer a poor standard of accommodation for future residents. The benefits of the scheme therefore do not outweigh the harm. Taking these factors into consideration the application is recommended for refusal.”

The applicant has up to six months to appeal the application and can also submit new proposals for the property.