15 Irish Female Filmmakers in St. Patrick’s Film Festival London

March 14, 2018

Irish Films, Animations and Filmmakers to the UK Capital for 2018 St. Patrick’s Film Festival London

Irish Film London will deliver a celebration of Irish Film and Animation this weekend in London. Film screenings, workshops and director’s Q&As will take place at the Prince Charles Cinema and the London Film School. The festival is part of the exciting line-up of events for the Mayor of London’s St Patrick’s Festival.

This year, the theme for the parade and festival is a celebration of Irish women, in honour of the 100 year anniversary of some women getting the vote.

Just as two female Irish icons Imelda Staunton and Gloria Hunniford will lead the parade, a collection of female Irish filmmakers will marshall in the film festival. 13 short films, selected by Eibh Collins and Kelly O’Connor, will screen at The London Film School in Covent Garden on Friday 16th March, with a total of 15 female directors and producers behind the wheel.

The line-up will include IFTA Award-winning Late Afternoon, directed by Louise Bagnall, and Sinead O’Loughlin’s Homecoming, produced by Laura Brennan.

Screenings will take place in two programmes 1.30pm – 5pm. The chosen films are: Homecoming, Word of Mouth, A Different Kind of Day, Departure, Native, Late Afternoon, Guard, The Postcard, Capturing Our Capital, The Family Way, The Chancer, Consent, and The Tattoo.

Later that day, the Prince Charles Cinema, Leicester Square will play host to the UK Premiere of Damo & Ivor The Movie (90mins) at 6:30pm. The screening will be accompanied by a Q&A with the film’s director Ronan Burke and the lead actor Andy Quirke.

If you’re looking for something Irish and FREE to do with the kids this weekend, we’ve got this.

Sunday 18th March, 1.30pm at the London Film School is just what you need. There will be a screening of Moon Man (90mins) and a children’s shadow animation workshop (2hrs).

Pop-up Stall

If you’ve been more adventurous and have braved the wild parade route, then you’ll no doubt end your morning at Trafalgar Square, where you can also find the Irish Film London Team among the community stalls 12-4pm, chatting all things Irish Film and Animation. And don’t forget to keep an eye out for the festival trailer on the big screen too. You’ll know it when you hear that song by Irish band Le Boom starting.

As the excitement of the parade and Trafalgar Square comes to a close, stroll over to Leicester Square where the Prince Charles Cinema will screen the final festival film event at 6:30pm: The Double UK Premiere screenings of An Béal Bocht (30mins) and Kíla: Pota Óir (60mins), accompanied by a Q&A with director Anthony White and members of Kíla.

The St. Patrick’s Film Festival London is programmed and coordinated by Irish Film London, in association with the Mayor of London, with the support of Culture Ireland GB18 and the Emigrant Support Programme.

More info on the wider festival is available on the Mayor of London website: www.london.gov.uk

More info on the film festival is available on www.irishfilmlondon.com

