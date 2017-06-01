11yr old Grafton St. busker goes viral

11yr old Grafton St busker goes viral

It’s elementary for Allie Sherlock

An 11-year-old busker has been wowing crowds in Dublin with a stunning rendition of an Ed Sheeran song.

Allie Sherlock, who has regularly performed in Cork, took to Grafton Street and soon drew in the crowds once she began to sing.

A video of her singing Sheeran’s ‘Supermarket Flowers’ soon went viral and has received over 13,000 likes and more than 4,000 shares on her Facebook page.

She claims to be a girl who “just loves to sing” and, given her powerful voice and clear confidence, there are many out there who are predicting a bright future for her.

Allie has received numerous positive responses to her video:

Others have been trying to attract media attention for the talented youngster:

