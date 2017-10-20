The Irish Rambling House is back

Humour and great Irish traditional talent describes the Irish Rambling House but the word ‘consistent’ could be thrown in too.

Only an outbreak of Foot and Mouth disease in 2001 ever stopped the show from travelling over to entertain all who love Irish traditional entertainment.

Rambling House seeks to recreate how our forefathers entertained themselves in days gone by.

A world without nightly soap operas, football or a film for enjoyment may seem hard to imagine, but perhaps we are the ones who are lacking proper home spun entertainment.

Back then, long nights in Ireland were passed by ceilidhing (or airneal/scoraíocht) in what was known as a rambling house.

This was a house where people congregated for gossip, storytelling – and perhaps the odd song and dance late into the night.

These houses served an important function in the days before radio, television and modern transport; we have rambling houses to thank for ensuring a lot of traditional lore, stories and music were passed on from generation to generation.

And the show is back again and, as always, the content is all new and, while some of the well-loved entertainers are still on board, a whole new bunch of top class entertainers will do their thing on stages from Manchester to Luton.

Organiser Kay O’Leary says she believes that the success of the show has been the blend of old favourites and fresh young talent each year.

Old friends

“And it’s the exiles support over the years that has kept our community based, nonprofit, show to the fore for nearly two decades. We are delighted to be back in the Irish World Heritage Centre in Manchester for the first time in years.

“We staged our first show in the old Centre there all those years ago and we are looking forward to meeting up with old friends there on October 26”,” said Kay who added that the Irish Rambling House show is also set to lift the spirits in Birmingham on the 27th, Harrow Arts Centre on the 28th and Luton the following night, October 29.

Kay also revealed that, back home, the Irish Rambling House Show will feature at SiamsaTíre in Tralee just before Christmas; all info on www.irishramblinghouse.com

