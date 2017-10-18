Parnells save best till last

October 18, 2017

AIB GB League Division 2 Final

Parnells 0-10

Cuchulainns 0-09

By Damian Dolan

at the Scrubs

Seven days on from securing their Senior Championship status, Parnells returned to the scene of their victory over Neasden Gaels to lift the Division 2 League trophy.

In doing so, a season which could have ended in relegation to intermediate and disappointment, has instead culminated in silverware and Division 1 football in 2018.

For Cuchulainns, intermediate champions just a few short weeks ago, one final chance remains to secure Division 1 football next year when they face Garryowen in a play-off.

After losing out to junior champions Thomas McCurtains for a place in the All Britain Provincial Championship, would defeat to Garryowen take some of the gloss off what has otherwise being an excellent year for Cuchulainns?

Victory, on the otherhand, would undoubtedly be the icing. Cuchulainns had 11 points to spare when they crossed paths with Parnells in the league back in July, but Parnells dug deep to turn the tables on Saturday.

Cuchulainns may well regard this as one that got away as they enjoyed far more of the possession, but they couldn’t make it tell on the scoreboard against a Parnells side which snatched victory in a desperately tight affair thanks to late points from Shane Delahunty and Conor Spinks.

Unable to fashion scores from open play in the first half, Parnells were instead reliant on the free taking of Seamus Stenson, who kicked all of his side’s points as they took a 0-4 to 0-3 lead into the break.

Pick up a copy of this week’s paper to read the full match report

PARNELLS: Evan Byrne: Jason Maguire, Sean O’Donnell, Denis Toomey; Gearoid McCarthy (0-1), Neil McNamara, Steve Devine; Martin Carroll, Jake Moran; Conor Spinks (0-1), Seamus Stenson (0-5 4f), Patrick Reynolds (0-1); Jamie Murphy, Eanna Flaherty, Alan Murray. SUBS: Shane Delahunty (0-1) for Flaherty, Danny McNamara (0-1) for Murphy, Flaherty for Stenson.

CUCHULAINNS: Sean Maloney; Christopher Teague, Gary Walsh, Camillus Donnelly; Conor Harrington (0- 1), Ciaran Boyle, Sean Dirrane; Cianan Byrne, Gerard Byrne (0-1); Conan O’Brien, Darren McManus (0-1), Oisin Gately; Kyle Feehily, Brendan Breen (0-1), Fiachra McCardle (0-5, 3f). SUBS: Brian White for Feehily.

You might also be interested in this article